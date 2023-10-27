Ringgit opens stronger on tepid market sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit rebounded against the US dollar today amid tepid market sentiment as investors anticipate another quarter-point increase in the US federal funds rate in the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said the US Dollar Index was higher by 0.07% at 106.6.02 points. “The third quarter (Q3) 2023 US gross domestic product growth was surprisingly stronger-than-expected at 4.9% quarter-on-quarter (consensus: 4.3%) with investment surging 8.4% (Q2: 5.2%) alongside strong out-turn in consumer spending which gained 4% from merely 0.8% in the prior quarter,” he told Bernama.

At 9am, the ringgit rose to 4.7770/4.7810 against the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.7855/4.7885.The ringgit edged up against the Japanese yen to 3.1766/3.1795 from 3.1838/3.1860 at the close on Thursday, increased marginally against the euro to 5.0436/5.0478 from 5.0468/5.0500, but weakened versus the British pound to 5.7931/5.7979 from 5.7847/5.7883 yesterday.It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.4871/3.4903 from 3.4900/3.4925 yesterday, strengthened against the Thai baht to 13. headtopics.com

Read more:

fmtoday »

Ringgit slips against US dollar, investors wary about rate hikes aheadKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The ringgit slid against the US dollar at today’s close on the back of a spike in bond yields amid fears that US interest rates will stay high for... Read more ⮕

Ringgit slips against US dollar, investors wary about rate hikes aheadKUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit slid against the US dollar at Thursday’s close on the back of a spike in bond yields amid fears that US interest rates will ... Read more ⮕

Ringgit opens marginally lower against US dollar on better US manufacturing PMI dataKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 ― The ringgit opened marginally lower against the US dollar due to the lack of demand for the local note after the US business output climbed in... Read more ⮕

Ringgit ends higher amid correction modeThe currency’s correction mode following a sharp downtrend is likely to be short-lived, says analyst. Read more ⮕

Ringgit gains broadly at the close as correction continuesKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The ringgit strengthened against major currencies at the end of trading today as its correction continued. At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.7780/7830 against... Read more ⮕

Weak ringgit has lent some help to exportsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕