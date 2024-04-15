Ringgit opens lower against US dollar on Middle East conflict

At 9am, the local currency eased to 4.7715/7780 versus the US dollar from Friday’s closing of 4.7680/7730. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar on Monday as the greenback’s appeal as a safe haven currency had strengthened amidst the current development in the Middle East conflict, said an analyst.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the foreign exchange markets are likely to remain anxious about Iran’s attack on Israel.“The main question is whether there’s going to be a retaliation by the Israeli government and its allies. Additionally, he said demand for fixed income is also expected to go higher as investors would prefer to hold more risk-free assets in light of the possible volatility in the markets.Meanwhile, Mohd Afzanizam said the higher-than-expected United States inflation data last week along with hawkish commentaries by the US Federal Reserve officials would also keep the US dollar well supported.

Ringgit US Dollar Safe Haven Currency Middle East Conflict Greenback

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli defence chief says Washington visit to focus on maintaining ‘military superiority’ in Middle EastJERUSALEM, March 25 — Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said yesterday his visit to Washington this week would focus on maintaining Israel’s military superiority in the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for GazaFRANKFURT, March 24 — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is travelling to the Middle East today because not enough help is getting to Gaza and the Israeli government must...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Blinken to push for Gaza ceasefire on Middle East tripMANILA: US state secretary Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East this week, aiming to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and secure the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Middle East conflict: Bank Negara stands ready to ensure orderly market condition(Reuters) - Since Meta blocked links to news in Canada last August to avoid paying fees to media companies, right-wing meme producer Jeff Ballingall says he has seen a surge in clicks for his Canada Proud Facebook page.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Middle East, world cannot 'afford more war': UN chief(Reuters) - Since Meta blocked links to news in Canada last August to avoid paying fees to media companies, right-wing meme producer Jeff Ballingall says he has seen a surge in clicks for his Canada Proud Facebook page.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Bank Negara says it stands ready to ensure orderly market condition amid Middle East conflictKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) stands ready to deploy the tools at its disposal to ensure the Malaysian financial markets remain orderly and continue to...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »