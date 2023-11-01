Ringgit ends lower ahead of fed decision on interest rates

The ringgit ended lower against the greenback today as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision later tonight on the country’s interest rate. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The ringgit ended lower against the greenback today as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision later tonight on the country’s interest rate.

