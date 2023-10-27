Ringgit ends higher vs US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit settled higher against the US dollar on Friday after a fall in the US 10-year treasury yield which provided hope of easing inflation.The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge -- Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index will be released later tonight, an analyst said.At home, the ringgit was mostly higher versus a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit edged up against the Japanese yen to 3.1827/1862 from 3.1838/1860 at the close on Thursday, increased against the euro to 5.0438/0491 from 5.0468/0500, but weakened versus the British pound to 5.7945/8005 from 5.7847/7883 yesterday.It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.4867/4906 from 3.4900/4925 yesterday, strengthened against the Thai baht to 13.1808/2008 from 13.1952/2097, was higher versus the Philippine peso at 8.38/8.39 from 8.40/8.

