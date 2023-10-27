Ringgit closes higher on the US 10-year treasury yield decline

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit settled higher against the US dollar today after a fall in the US 10-year treasury yield which provided hope of easing inflation.

The Federal Reserve (Fed)’s preferred inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index will be released later tonight, an analyst said.At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.7750/4.7800 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.7855/4.7885.The ringgit edged up against the Japanese yen to 3.1827/3.1862 from 3.1838/3.1860 at the close yesterday.

It increased against the euro to 5.0438/5.0491 from 5.0468/5.0500 but weakened versus the British pound to 5.7945/5.8005 from 5.7847/5.7883 yesterday.It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.4867/3.4906 from 3.4900/3.4925 yesterday, strengthened against the Thai baht to 13.1808/13.2008 from 13.1952/13.2097, was higher versus the Philippine peso at 8.38/8.39 from 8.40/8.41 and was better vis-a-vis the Indonesian rupiah at 299.5/300.0 from 300.5/300.9. headtopics.com

