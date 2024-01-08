Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik is 'suicidal' due to prison conditions, lawyer says

Anders Behring Breivik, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in 2011, is “suicidal” due to his strict prison conditions, his lawyer said as his trial against the Norwegian state opened Monday. “The main damage linked to Breivik’s isolation is that he no longer has the desire to live. You can call it a depression,“ lawyer Oystein Storrvik told the court, convened in the gymnasium of Ringerike prison for security reasons.

“At times, he is more or less suicidal,“ Storrvik added, citing an incident where Breivik -- whom Storrvik says now takes Prozac to get through his days in prison -- cried out “Kill me! Please, kill me.” Breivik, now 44, has been held apart from other inmates in high-security facilities for over 11 year





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Choosing the Right Digital Marketing Company: 6 Questions to AskBefore partnering with a digital marketing firm, it is important to ask them six important questions to ensure their strategy aligns with your business goals and needs.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Lucid Plans to Produce RHD EVs to Compete with Tesla Model 3 and Model YLucid aims to develop right-hand-drive electric vehicles (EVs) to rival Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y. The company plans to license its technology for more affordable EVs. The RHD EVs are expected to debut in the second half of next year, expanding Lucid's lineup. However, the engineering priorities and workload may require outsourcing the production of right-hand-drive versions to an external company.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

What to Do After a Car Accident in AlbuquerqueLearn about the steps to take after a car accident in Albuquerque to protect your right to recovery and seek fair financial compensation.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

The Struggles of Growing Up with Health-Conscious ParentsBeing raised by health-conscious parents was a bit of a rollercoaster, right? It wasn’t just about eating our greens, they had their hands in our daily grind too! But as the years passed, we’ve realised that all those “parental interventions” actually did wonders for our well-being and, dare we say it, our good looks. If you also have health-conscious folks at home, you can definitely relate to the struggles below!

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Alex Jones Video Game: A Bizarre and Awful CreationAn article discussing the existence of an Alex Jones video game, highlighting its racism, homophobia, and misogyny. It also explores the alt-right's use of irony to obfuscate their beliefs.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Armored Core VI: The Unforgettable Video-Game Villain of 2023Armored Core VI introduces a subversive twist to the mecha genre by creating a memorable video-game villain centered around spite for the player. The game explores the vanity and self-righteousness of men who believe it is their right to take over a planet. Buy Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon now.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »