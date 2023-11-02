Ride-Hailing Safety Alert: Eye-Opening Encounter Reveals Risks Of Non-Registered Drivers

In her post, she recounted a short ride with a Malaysian-Chinese passenger who had booked multiple rides with different drivers than those registered on the app.However, the passenger’s question about whether foreigners could drive for Grab caught Fazzie off guard.The passenger explained that she had previously been picked up by drivers from Pakistan and Bangladesh and had assumed that foreigners were allowed to drive for Grab.

The incident highlights the importance of following safety protocols when using ride-hailing services. To obtain the driver’s information while inside the car, the simplest approach is to ask the driver for their name and request their photo ID displayed on the app.

While the exact number of foreign workers in Malaysia may vary over time, it is evident that the presence of undocumented foreign workers has raised concerns about legal compliance, rampant corruption and fairness in the job market.— nan manjoi8715 (@nanmanjoi8715) October 7, 2023 According to available data, the number of migrant workers in Malaysia was estimated to be around 2.64 million in 2020, representing a decrease compared to the previous year’s figure of approximately 2.73 million.

These sectors often face challenges in finding local workers to fill certain positions, leading to a reliance on foreign labour. — @daddydon (@daddydon65) October 27, 2023 Navigating Malaysia’s Foreign Worker Policies The Malaysian Immigration Department has strict policies and guidelines for hiring foreign workers.The VDR application form must follow a checklist, and employers can submit it either at the Immigration counters or online via the e-Services system.

