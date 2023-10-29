Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon in ‘targeted’ strike, says report

Mourners carry the body of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah who was killed by Israeli shelling on southern Lebanon. (AP pic)

“According to the ballistic analysis carried out by RSF, the shots came from the east of where the journalists were standing; from the direction of the Israeli border,” RSF said. The RSF report did not conclude who had launched the strike against the journalists or provide its underlying analysis.

In a statement, Reuters said: “We are reviewing the preliminary conclusion reached by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which found that Issam Abdallah and other journalists in Alma el-Chaab appear to have been deliberately fired upon from the direction of Israel on 13 October. headtopics.com

Abdallah was killed on Oct 13 while working with six other journalists near the village of Alma al-Shaab, close to the Israeli border, where the Israeli military and Lebanese militia Hezbollah have been trading fire.

“It is unlikely that the journalists were mistaken for combatants, especially as they were not hiding: in order to have a clear field of vision, they had been in the open for more than an hour, on the top of a hill,” the report said. “They were wearing helmets and bullet-proof waistcoats marked ‘press’.” headtopics.com