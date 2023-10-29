Retroid Pocket 2S Metal Edition gaming handheld teased ahead of its imminent release

has released a teaser of the Pocket 2S Gunmetal Edition which comes in a metal housing but retains the specs of the standard model. Retroid released thewas released in six color options and the new metal version is another addition. The design of the Pocket 2S draws inspiration from the classic Nintendo model. Currently, resellers are retailing the metal custom shells of the Pocket 2S. The Retroid Pocket 2S Metal Edition will likely in available in a grey colorway.

The Retroid Pocket 2S delivers a retro-gaming experience in a compact handheld device. The trajectory of the new variant of the Retroid Pocket 2S could be similar to that of the Pocket 3 Plus Meta Edition. There are speculations that the Pocket 2S Metal Edition could have a starting price of $129 for the 3GB/ 32GB RAM/ storage configuration. It is also speculated that the 4GB/ 128GB model will be priced at around $149.

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website. headtopics.com