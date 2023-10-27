Retired teacher loses RM199,500 to Macau Scam

: The savings of a retired teacher in Pahang totalling RM199,500 were wiped out after she fell victim to a Macau scam syndicate.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that on Sept 1 the 61-year-old woman received a phone call from an unknown individual who introduced himself as a courier company worker and told her that a parcel under her name contained prohibited items.

“The call was immediately transferred to another individual who impersonated a police officer, who told the victim that the authorities would freeze her bank accounts (for investigation purposes),” he said in a statement today. headtopics.com

Yahaya said the woman was instructed to transfer all her savings into an account allegedly belonging to Bank Negara Malaysia's investigation unit. The woman claimed that she made eight money transfers amounting to RM199,500 into six different bank accounts.

The woman only realised she had been cheated after failing to contact the so-called police officer to inquire about the progress of the investigation into her account.Yahaya reminded the public who received calls from unknown individuals asking them to make online transactions to check with the headtopics.com

Read more:

theSundaily »

Police: Retired teacher in Pahang loses RM199,500 to Macau scamKUANTAN, Oct 27 — The savings of a retired teacher in Pahang totalling RM199,500 were wiped out after she fell victim to a Macau scam syndicate. Pahang police chief Datuk Seri... Read more ⮕

Macau Scam: Pesara guru rugi RM199,500KUANTAN: Wang simpanan dan pencen seorang pesara guru berjumlah RM199,500 lesap apabila diperdayakan sindiket Macau Scam yang menyamar sebagai pegawai... Read more ⮕

MyBrain 2.0 bermula tahun depan, 500 penerima biasiswa ditaja setiap tahunKPT menyasarkan 500 penerima biasiaswa bagi Program MyBrain 2.0 setiap tahun bermula tahun hadapan membabitkan peruntukan RM20 juta setahun. Read more ⮕

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition gets exclusive grey paint, BBS wheelsLast month, Lexus introduced the enthusiast-oriented IS 500 F Sport Performance, to give it its full – and rather inelegant – name. But no car worth its salt can be sold without a Launch Edition … Read more ⮕

Sindiket Macau Scam: Penghantaran pulang baki 37 rakyat Malaysia dijadualkan secara berperingkatPUTRAJAYA: Penghantaran pulang baki 37 orang rakyat Malaysia yang merupakan mangsa pemerdagangan manusia sindiket Macau Scam yang diselamatkan pihak p... Read more ⮕

Macau Scam syndicate: Repatriation of 37 Malaysian citizens to be carried out in stagesPUTRAJAYA: The repatriation of 37 Malaysian citizens, who were victims of the Macau Scam human trafficking syndicate and rescued by the Republic of Pe... Read more ⮕