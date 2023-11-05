Rethinking Education in the Age of Technological Advancements

THE world is changing in more ways than one and all this is putting into question the reliance of the larger community on the existing education system. Citing developments in the “new world”, such as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), Asia School of Business (ASB) chief executive officer, president and dean Sanjay Sarma warned that what students learn in the classroom may be outdated by the time they complete their studies. “We have to change.

There’s a way to rethink education in that when you get your degree, it’s intermingled with work and actual hands-on activity. “It’s called action learning. You don’t just learn – you go act on your learning, then you come back and learn some more,” he said. Likening the setup of most college curricula to a train ride, Sanjay pointed out that if students jump off the train, they are off and can’t hop back on. “Action learning is the movement we need – this applies not just to college, but also to school and the future of the workplace,” he said. Speaking at the second of the four-part ASB Learning@Work Leadership Summit Series titled “Human Learning in the Age of Machine Learning” in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 13, he said the world is confronting a great job migration, brought on by technological advancements. “Learning is the oxygen of the new econom

