With so many Ipoh transplants in the Klang Valley, there's always great excitement when one of them spots a place linked to their hometown. The latest is Restoran Jom Rock Ipoh Yong Tau Fu in Sea Park. On the eatery's signboard, there's the Chinese words, 大家楽, or"tai kah lok" which is the signature of Let's Rock Restaurant in Ipoh. The banner under the signboard also reads,"Jom Rock Ipoh Yong Tao Fu coming soon.
Yes, this is Ipoh Yong Tao Fu!" From what I understand, the eatery is operated by Soo Yu Bin, one of the three sons of the family that started Let's Rock in Ipoh. The other two siblings operate outlets around Ipoh.In Ipoh, while Big Tree Foot (Dai Shu Keok) seems to be the crowd favourite, for some locals, they prefer Let's Rock.A bowl of deep fried goodies like Signature Sengkuang, Fu Chok and the superb Signature Ipoh Mountain Water Fried Big Taufu., which is known as 'yong liew' in Ipoh. Here you browse through the menu and place your order for a choice of soup or deep fried items, rather than select them at a counte
