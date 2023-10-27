Owners at several other of New York’s hard-to-get-into restaurants also report being burned by bots. — Image by Alexander Belyaev from Pixabay

If you head over to Appointment Trader, however, and are willing to pay up to US$125 (RM598) just for the opportunity to walk through the door, you can start bidding on seats for any day for the next few weeks.

The operators behind those seat-snatching programs then try to make a quick buck – or several hundred – by reselling the reservations on sites like Appointment Trader. The two-year-old website enables individuals to buy and sell restaurant bookings and finds seats using bots as well as concierges and other people with access to restaurants. headtopics.com

“It is a very serious issue now, happening to a lot of restaurants and bars,” says GN Chan, co-owner of Double Chicken Please in the Lower East Side and ranked No. 2 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list. He notes that the bar began receiving brokered reservations from bots soon after the drinking den was named the best bar in North America earlier this year.

This means that not only does the business miss out on the US$20 (RM95) cancellation fee charged to invalid credit cards, the bar loses time, and eventually customers and revenue, when they hold bot seats that go unfilled. headtopics.com

A spokesperson for Resy says that the company is taking measures to block bot-booking. “Resy detects and deactivates bad actor accounts, cancels reservations, and blocks bot traffic,” they said over email.

