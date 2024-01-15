Resolve to Plan for a Successful 2024

Resolve to plan – every business, large or small, benefits from a plan. Picture for illustration purposes only. – AFPpicresolutions are not only for people but also for businesses. After a tumultuous year of both opportunities and challenges, many companies are eager to bid goodbye to 2023 and move forward to a brighter year ahead. Starting a new year allows us time to reflect, learn and evolve to make 2024 a more rewarding year for you and your company.

What is important is that we take our learnings from 2023 and apply them to challenges we may face in 2024. Below are lessons we share with our independent distributors around the world to help them thrive and grow their businesses.Despite the challenges of the last few years, there are still reasons to be optimistic. Many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia have found ways to innovate to keep their business going and growing, so there’s no reason that growth can’t continue into the new year. In fact, for the first half of 2023, the SME Sentiment Index survey by SME Bank recorded a positive readin





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Astrological Predictions for 2024: Financial Uncertainties and Climate RisksAstrologically speaking, 2024 is not poised to be a turbulent year, signalling the potential onset of an economic crisis and financial uncertainties. The positioning of Jupiter in an unfavourable alignment suggests a significant impact on the financial landscape. Individuals must approach 2024 with mindfulness and exercise self-control as they steer the journey ahead and stay hopeful despite the setbacks.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Hollow Knight: Silksong Among Most Anticipated Games of 2024The highly anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, Silksong, is one of the most anticipated games of 2024 according to Kotaku readers. The game has been eagerly awaited since its first reveal in February 2019, with a trailer in June 2022 showcasing new mechanics. However, the game has been delayed due to its size. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Concerns about potential headwinds in Southeast Asia's economy in 2024Oxford Economics research commissioned by ICAEW reveals concerns about potential headwinds in Southeast Asia's economy in 2024, including slow global growth, declining tourism, and soft export earnings.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Leaked Document Reveals Details of 2024 Mazda CX-5 Variants in MalaysiaA leaked internal document provides information about the five variants of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 that will be sold in Malaysia, including updates and changes in design and features.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Mazda Launches Updated CX-3 for 2024 Model Year in MalaysiaMazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor Trading has launched the updated Mazda CX-3 for the 2024 model year, bringing 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre engine choices across three variants. The line-up is comprised of the 1.5G 2WD Plus at, the B-segment crossover for Malaysia continues to be fully imported from Thailand, and as the slight change in variant names suggest, there are equipment updates as the CX-3 Plus variants now replace the Core variants of before. All three variants for the CX-3 continue to be powered by naturally aspirated petrol engines, starting with the 1.5G 2WD Plus that gets the 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 2.0G 2WD Plus and 2.0 2WD High both get the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G petrol NA engine that outputs 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm at 2,800 rpm.The 2024 CX-3 drives the front wheels via the Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, and now steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are offered across all three variants of the CX-3

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Jingga gelap, merah bata diramal warna tema Aidilfitri 2024Menjelang 2024, rona gelap sekali lagi dijangka trending dan menghangatkan suasana sambutan Aidilfitri, tahun depan.Warna itu jingga gelap

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »