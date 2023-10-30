Resolve ex-teacher’s religious status amicably, says court

The Court of Appeal is hearing a widow’s appeal to quash a shariah court ruling that her late husband died a Muslim.

“Between now and the next date, see if you can find some sort of accommodation to take the matter to a logical conclusion,” he said. “In this case, the non-Muslim widow was issued a subpoena to be a witness in a matter brought by the Selangor Islamic religious council. She did not even appear as a party in the religious court,” he said.

Shanmuga said the determination of whether Raguram died a Muslim or remained a Muslim, as contended by his widow, can only be determined by the civil courts. The judge said the present case would end up “going in circles” since parties are harping on jurisdictional issues of the civil and shariah courts. headtopics.com

Justice Shahnaz Sulaiman said the matter fell within the domain of the Selangor shariah court in light of a decision of the Federal Court in the case of Rosliza Ibrahim v Kerajaan Negeri Selangor & Anor pronounced two years ago.

