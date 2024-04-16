Residents of Chinese village come together to repair impassable road

, attempting to avoid a standstill on the PLUS highway, exited at Gopeng only to encounter another jam on the inner road.Following navigation, he found himself on a small, unpaved road through a palm oil plantation.

Upon returning to the residential area, Zairul was surprised again. A group of middle-aged Chinese men stopped him.“Don’t worry,“ they said, “we’ll bring a backhoe to repair the road!”

Chinese Village Road Repair Traffic Congestion Community Spirit Perak

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese residents of a small town in Perak help Malay travellers have smooth driveTime users across Malaysia are experiencing a service disruption in Internet connectivity and have taken to the Internet service provider's (ISPs) social media pages to report the outage.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

AI and Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Data Model is Learning from Ancient Chinese TextPharmaceutical companies can utilize the model to analyze Traditional Chinese Medicine components and mechanisms

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Sultan Nazrin graces Perak state level Hari Raya celebrationsIPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim today graced the Perak state-level Hari Raya Aidilfitri celeb...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Police, Pos Malaysia join forces to combat online scams, courier impersonations, says Perak top copIPOH, March 26 — A total of 2,447 cases of online fraud were recorded across Perak with losses totalling RM77.86 million (RM77,864,189.14) last year. Perak police chief Datuk...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Cops analysing CCTV footage of Molotov cocktail incident in PerakIf you're looking for Cherry blossom destinations that arent in South Korea or Japan, you can consider Spain or Vietnam as alternatives

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Petrol bomb thrown at KK Mart in PerakPETALING JAYA: A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at a KK Mart convenience store in Bidor, Perak, this morning.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »