Resident Evil 2 Remake Coming to PlayStation Plus in January

In 2019, Capcom blew our minds with a brutal remake of 1998’s Resident Evil 2, this time with a new camera perspective, modern graphics, and the return of two classic horror protagonists: Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Starting on January 16, you’ll be able to download this incredible remake as a part of your PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscriptions. Of course that’s not all that’s coming to the catalog this month.

If horror doesn’t float your boat, this month also features an explosive open world game, a Borderlands spin-off, and some JRPG additions to the classics catalog. Resident Evil 2 (PS5, PS4) There’s no doubt that the Resident Evil 2 remake is time well spent, though it makes for a very different experience from the late ‘90s original. In our review of the Resident Evil 2 remake, former Kotaku writer Heather Alexandra said: Resident Evil 2 provides some of the best moments in the franchis





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.