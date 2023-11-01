Research firms remain positive on banking sector

In a statement, Kenanga Research has maintained its “overweight” rating on the Malaysian banking sector. Kenanga noted that a stable-rate environment is likely to be sustained in the coming months as it provides an opportunity for banks to recalibrate their profit rates and regain lost margins from past deposit competition.

Similarly, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB) retained its “positive” call for the banking sector after loan growth registered an increase of 4.3% year-on-year in September 2023, slightly trailing its full-year industry loan growth forecast of 4.6%.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB) has maintained its “neutral” rating on the sector as there are no new positive catalysts to spur share prices significantly higher.

