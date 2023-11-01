Republican mega-donor Adelson met with Haley, say sources

LAS VEGAS: Casino billionaire and mega Republican donor Miriam Adelson met in Las Vegas with 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who has been rising in the polls in key states, over the weekend, two sources briefed on the meeting said.

The previously unreported meeting during a gathering of Republican Jewish donors is likely a positive sign for Haley given Adelson’s status as one of the pre-eminent Republican donors. Israeli-born Adelson also met with Trump in Las Vegas over the weekend. She and her late husband Sheldon Adelson were major Trump supporters in 2020.

Haley has tied with or surpassed rival Florida governor Ron DeSantis in several recent state polls as the two vie to become the top alternative to Trump. The former president remains the runaway frontrunner to clinch the nomination to become the party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

Adelson is expected to stay neutral in the Republican nominating contest, which kicks off Jan 15 in the midwestern state of Iowa, but will likely put money behind the party’s nominee to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden.When asked whether DeSantis had also met Adelson in Las Vegas, a spokesman for the campaign said DeSantis and Adelson have been “friends” for a long time and that “nothing has changed,” adding that “we respect her continued commitment to stay neutral during the primary.

Haley’s team declined to comment. A spokesman for Adelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing, say sourcesCAIRO, Nov 1 — Egypt is preparing to treat wounded Palestinians from the bombarded Gaza Strip starting today, with the opening of a border crossing to people after weeks of war,...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Evergrande proposes offshore creditors get 30pc equity stake in subsidiaries, say sourcesHONG KONG, Nov 1 ― China Evergrande has proposed a new debt restructuring plan for offshore bondholders, offering to swap their debts into about a 30 per cent equity stake in...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Britain’s King begins Kenya visit steeped in ‘painful’ colonial historyMany Kenyans are focused on what King Charles will say about colonial-era abuses.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Sarawak discusses developing renewable energy with Indonesia at Bali congressKUCHING, Nov 1 ― Present and future cooperation between Sarawak and Indonesia were discussed when the state’s Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication met with the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: MYAirline employees file police report over unpaid wagesThe employees say they are facing significant financial hardship after the troubled carrier failed to pay them their salaries for the past two months.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕