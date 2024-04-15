Reopening of Johor Zoo Postponed Due to Septic Tank and Reservoir Issues

KULAI: The reopening of the Johor Zoo , initially scheduled for the end of this month, has been postponed, says state executive councillor Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor .

"The contractor also found that the wiring and piping system at the century-old zoo were too old and had to be dug out and repaired to prevent them from further damage.

Johor Zoo Reopening Postponed Septic Tanks Reservoir Issues Collapse Upgrading Works

