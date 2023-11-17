Relive the Excitement of 9 Wave Music Festival and Get a Sneak Peek of Upcoming Concerts!

Calling all K-pop stans! If you missed the captivating 9 Wave Music Festival, don’t worry.

Join us as we relive the exciting festivities that took place at Sunway Lagoon on 11 November! Also, make sure to check out our exclusive interview with one of the sponsors, Yoodo, as they unveil an exciting lineup of upcoming concerts that you can look forward to! Keep reading to find out more! The best moments of 9 Wave Music Festival Watching (G)I-DLE, Henry Lau, Shaun, and more LIVE was indeed an unforgettable experience! But fear not if you couldn’t be there in person — we’ve carefully selected some short clips showcasing the best moments of each artiste’s phenomenal performances. Get ready to immerse yourself in a visual and auditory feast

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.