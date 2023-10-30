Religious minister gets injunction against Papagomo in ‘sex scandal’ libel suit

The order was made by judicial commissioner Leong Wai Hong in a lawsuit brought by Na’im over an allegedly defamatory video posted by Wan Azri on Facebook last month.Na’im is also suing Wan Azri over an alleged claim by the blogger that the minister had failed to take steps to protect the sanctity of Islam in a matter involving Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee.

Lee, a non-Muslim, was recently embroiled in controversy for his interpretation of a Quranic verse. The matter was reported to have been resolved after a meeting between Na’im and Lee, who apologised over the issue.Wan Azri also alleged that Na’im supported DAP, a component party under the unity government.

“The plaintiff (Na’im) wishes to say that police have cleared him of any sexual misconduct allegations.“(Umno Supreme Council member) Lokman Noor Adam has retracted similar allegations,” Na’im said in his statement of claim. headtopics.com

Na’im also claimed that Wan Azri had persisted in making various defamatory remarks about him despite the resolution of the issue involving Lee. The minister added that his lawyers had sent a letter last month demanding that Wan Azri retract the statements, but the Umno man had refused to comply.The suit has been set for case management on Nov 7.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

