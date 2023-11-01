Regent of Pahang arrives in Melaka to grace 2023 Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival

Also present to receive the Regent of Pahang were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. Ab Rauf in his speech said the Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival is a cultural exchange programme between the two states, held in conjunction with the Menjunjung Kasih Programme for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
“On behalf of the state of Melaka and its people, we are fortunate and proud of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s wisdom during his tenure as the Head of State, to successfully resolve various complex issues and to shoulder the responsibility as the Head of State with integrity, wisdom, and excellence.
Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival would offer both states an opportunity to jointly expose the rich heritage and culture through traditional dances, arts, music and food.
