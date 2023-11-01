Regent of Pahang arrives in Melaka to grace 2023 Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival

Also present to receive the Regent of Pahang were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. Ab Rauf in his speech said the Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival is a cultural exchange programme between the two states, held in conjunction with the Menjunjung Kasih Programme for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“On behalf of the state of Melaka and its people, we are fortunate and proud of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s wisdom during his tenure as the Head of State, to successfully resolve various complex issues and to shoulder the responsibility as the Head of State with integrity, wisdom, and excellence.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival would offer both states an opportunity to jointly expose the rich heritage and culture through traditional dances, arts, music and food.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Pahang Regent presents state awards, medals to 198 recipientsTEMERLOH: The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented state awards ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Pemangku Raja Pahang kurnia Darjah Kebesaran, Pingat Pahang kepada 198 penerimaTEMERLOH: Pemangku Raja Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri&039;ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah hari ini berkenan menyempurnak...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: KKN Pahang iktiraf tiga aktivis budaya PahangKebudayaan dan Kesenian Negara (JKKN) Pahang mengiktiraf tiga aktivis budaya yang aktif menyemarakkan seni budaya Pahang.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Kes rogol, cabul kanak-kanak antara tertinggi di MelakaKes rogol, cabul kanak-kanak antara tertinggi di Melaka

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Kes rogol, cabul kanak-kanak antara tertinggi di MelakaJenayah rogol dan cabul melibatkan mangsa kanak-kanak dan remaja antara kes tertinggi direkodkan Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) Kontinjen

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Deepavali carnival lights up Little India in MelakaMELAKA: Melaka’s Little India in Jalan Bendahara has come to live with the annual Deepavali Carnival for the Indian community and a bazaar sale runnin...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕