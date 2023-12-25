Refugee Children Find Hope at St Mary's Agape Mission School

For the past decade, St Mary’s Agape Mission School in Kuala Lumpur has been a safe haven for over 50 refugee children from Myanmar’s Chin state. These predominantly Christian families exemplify what it means to make the best of life with the little that they have. Dr Tan Mei Ying, a board director and teacher at the school, stands at the core of the students’ success.





