Redmi Note 13 Pro Global Variant Surfaces On Geekbench With 8GB RAM

The Redmi Note 13 Pro bags 1,021 and 2,855 points in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core test results respectively. Meanwhile, the FCC listing of the device revealed a 5,020mAh battery unit under the hood. are rife that the Redmi Note 13 Pro may debut in the global markets as a POCO phone. The global launch timeline of the Redmi Note 13 series remains unknown. Considering that the Note 13 models have started bagging various certifications, we can expect them to launch in the coming months.

To recall, in China, the Redmi Note 13 Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It has a 200MP main OIS-enabled camera sensor coupled with 8MP and 2MP lenses. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with support for 67W fast charging.

