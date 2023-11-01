Redesigned Subaru Forester Makes Debut at Los Angeles Auto Show

The redesigned Subaru Forester has made its debut in the United States at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. Set to arrive at dealerships in spring 2024, the SUV will be offered in five trim levels. The front end features a larger grille and two-tier lighting, while the sides have squared wheel arches and chunky body cladding.

