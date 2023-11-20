Recovery in Australian Construction Sector to Drive Insulation Producer's Bottom Line

The recovery in the construction sector in Australia and renewed interest in the domestic construction and property development businesses are set to drive The recovery in the Australian construction sector is paramount to the insulation producer’s bottom line, as currently 70% of its insulation products are exported to Australia and New Zealand, while the balance is catered to the local market.

Speaking with StarBiz, the company’s group chief executive director Fong Wern Sheng said in recent months, there have been initial signs of recovery within the Australian construction sector. He said this recovery is supported by government interventions designed to address the industry’s challenges in the current year. Additionally, he said the company now has a local sales team and distribution hubs across major cities in Australia to better support clients, and it has undertaken measures to enhance customer service experience. This would further facilitate PGF Capital’s business Down Under, he note





