Record number of participants in Borneo Safari

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who officiated the flag off ceremony in front of Sabah Tourism building here accompanied by Tourism, Cultural and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, is also the first Chief Minister to do so in the event’s history since it started in 1991.

“We did not expect to receive such huge numbers this year after the difficulty and unfortunate luck with the timing and weather endured at last year’s Borneo Safari in Kota Belud, and on behalf of SFWDA, I would like to thank everyone for their support as we strive to improve Borneo Safari for years to come.

“The participants this year apart from Sabah and other states across Malaysia, we also have international participants from Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brunei, Thailand, Philippines, the United Kingdom, Australia and India,” he said. headtopics.com

According to him, the introduction of three different routes in this year competition that will see the participants venture into the jungles around Keningau, Telupid and Ranau districts is to avoid the repeat of last year’s scenario where more than half of the participants were unable to complete their expedition due to congestion and time constraints.

“The third route will see a special group of 80 vehicles comprising around 180 participants, mostly from the media convoy group venturing into the restricted TrusMadi Forest Reserve after branching out from the main convoy before day one campsite at Kampung Sook.“This is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for journalists, local and international to experience one of the unexplored jungles in Sabah where there are thousands different species of flora and fauna. headtopics.com

“We would like to thank the State Government and Sabah Forestry Department for allowing such an opportunity,” he added.Meanwhile, there are 27 competitors vying for the Borneo Safari Challenge Trophy with a total prize worth RM250,000 this year, and they will have to successfully complete 18 Special Stages (SS) during the week-long event.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.