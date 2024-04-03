Record Number of Billionaires in Forbes' 2024 List

It seems like the past year has been good to the mega-wealthy! Business magazine Forbes recently dropped the 2024 edition of their annual “World’s Billionaires” list, naming 2,781 individuals as part of the billionaires club. This year’s list set a new record for the highest number of names, beating the previous record from 2021. The billionaires are also wealthier than ever because their combined wealth from 2023 hit a whopping US$14.2 trillion.

The amount is roughly US$2 trillion more than the previous year and US$1 trillion more than the previous record, also set in 2021. The country with the most billionaires is the United States, which has 813 people. Meanwhile, China and India take second and third place with 473 and 200 billionaires, respectively. SOURCES: FORBES For 2024, 17 Malaysians have made the list, with the wealthiest man in Malaysia, Robert Kuok, being the only one in the Top 200 at number 176, with an estimated wealth of US$11.4 billio

