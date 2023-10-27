Reconsider move to declassify environmentally sensitive areas, Kelantan told

Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the declaration of the Gua Musang enclave as environmentally non-sensitive will affect the status of Kelantan National Park

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelantan government’s move to amend its development plan on environmentally sensitive areas (ESAs) will affect the federal government’s policy to achieve 50% forested areas in Peninsular Malaysia, says natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi said the federal government disagrees in principle with the state’s declassification of parts of its permanent forest reserve as environmentally non-sensitive areas. He said the declaration of the Gua Musang enclave as environmentally non-sensitive will affect the status of Kelantan National Park.“I hope the state government will reconsider the proposed changes to the development plan involving the ESAs in Kelantan and work closely with the ministry to strengthen forest management and development, and maintain existing forest land for the sustainability of the environment,” Bernama quoted him as saying. headtopics.com

Nik Nazmi said the removal of ESA classification from forest reserves in Kelantan’s development plans will also affect the Central Forest Spine ecological network and Kelantan’s ecosystem balance. He said the population of the Malayan tiger and other animals in Kelantan, including elephants and tapirs, will also be endangered because of habitat loss, and increasing human-wildlife conflicts, resulting in crop damage, property destruction, and loss of life.Nik Nazmi said Kelantan’s existing ESAs should be retained in its structure plan, local plan and special area plan to ensure biological diversity and environment sustainability is preserved and conserved.

