Rebranding of Mara Industrial Area to Mara Halal Industries Park to Boost Entrepreneurship Development

The rebranding of Mara Industrial Area to the Mara Halal Industries (MHI) Park at Demak Laut here will breathe new life into entrepreneurship development, says Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Through the rebranding, she said, Mara or Majlis Amanah Rakyat aimed to provide a more comprehensive ecosystem to assist rural entrepreneurs in improving the quality, distribution and marketing of their products.

