realme launches new P-series smartphones in India

As we've alluded to previousy, realme has launched its all-new P-series smartphone in India , the realme P1 series. Comprising realme P1 and realme P1 Pro, read on to find out more about this new mid-ranger lineup by the company.

The vanilla P1 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with 6 or 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the Pro variant sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage.

Realme P-Series Smartphone India AMOLED Display Camera Fingerprint Scanner Battery Fast Charging Mediatek Qualcomm

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



technavemy / 🏆 6. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G release - Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W charging & 50MP main cam from ~RM1140realme has launched its latest mid-ranger in India, the realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Offering some compelling specs at its price range, read on to find out more abou

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

OPPO A3 Pro to launch this 12 April with Dimensity 7050 SoCOPPO is now gearing up for the launch of its latest mid-ranger, the OPPO A3 Pro. Set for debut in China on 12 April at 2.30pm local time, read on to find out mo

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

vivo X100s Pro spotted on Google Play Console, reveals Dimensity 9300 SoC and 16GB RAMPreviously, we shared that the vivo X100s Pro has passed certification by the 3C authority of China, alluding to its imminent release. Now, the same smartphone

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

Vivo T3x 5G With Snapdragon SoC Launching In India On April 17Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

IPhone 16 Pro May Get A18 Pro Chip For On-Device AIAn analyst claims in a research note that the iPhone 16 Pro will come with an A18 pro chipset for its on-board AI features.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Chinese Carmaker GWM Reduces Prices of 400 Pro and 500 Pro Models in MalaysiaThe launch of the attractively-priced Ora Good Cat in Malaysia has prompted Great Wall Motors (GWM) to reduce the prices of its existing models, the 400 Pro and 500 Pro.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »