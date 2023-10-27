realme GT5 Pro stops by TENAA, reveals 6.78-inch AMOLED and SD 8 Gen 3

realme may launch a new flagship soon, the realme GT5 Pro as the device just passed TENAA certification in China. The listing also reveals the device’s renders and some of its key specs, which you can find out in detail below.

First up, the renders show that the device will have a large circular camera module at the rear housing 3 cameras. It also shows a white finish with a realme branding slightly to the centre-right. As for the specs, the TENAA listing showed that the GT5 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with either 8, 12 or 16GB of RAM and either 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB of storage. Under the hood, there’s also a large 5260mAh battery but the charging speed was not listed.

Screen-wise, it’s a 6.78-inch AMOLED with a 1265 x 2780 resolution with a fingerprint scanner underneath and a punch-hole cutout at the top centre. The cutout houses the 32MP selfie shooter, which is complemented by the 50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide triple-camera setup. headtopics.com

It is unknown when realme will be launching the GT5 Pro, though we expect it to be in the near future since it has received TENAA approval. Well, until then, do stay tuned to TechNave for the latest developments on this and for more trending tech news.

