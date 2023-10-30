Realme GT 5 Pro Appears On AnTuTu With Performance Results

to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Recently, the device surfaced on the TENAA certification site with key specifications. Although the exact launch timeline of the upcoming smartphone remains a mystery, leaks, and rumors have revealed plenty of information. Now, the Realme GT 5 Pro has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.On AnTuTu, the Realme GT 5 Pro carries a model number RMX3888 which is the same as TENAA listing.

As per the TENAA listing, the Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display bearing a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will reportedly pack up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The device is tipped to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery unit with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. In September this year, Realmea periscope telephoto lens inside a circular camera module. It is potentially expected to debut on the GT 5 Pro.

