Readers Share Their Favorite Holiday Gaming Gifts

Earlier this week, I shared a story about my favorite Christmas gift. It was an Xbox 360 I had begged my late grandma for, which she bought alongside a copy of Gears of War and a second controller for my bestie and I. This gift would set the course for my life’s current trajectory, one neither I nor my family thought would ever be possible. (Told you, grandma, video games can be a job.

If only you could see me now…) Anyway, after sharing my memory, I asked Kotaku readers to share their own favorite holiday gaming gifts, and y’all really pulled through with some hilarious and touching stories. Folks talked about Final Fantasy VII, a broken arm and the SNES, an unexpected copy of Super Mario Bros. 2, and the GameCube. I laughed, teared up, and smiled the entire time while reading these anecdotes. They’re quite moving, with a few going into vivid detail about the exact moment and the feeling of receiving these gift





