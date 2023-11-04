RapidKL Organizes Selfie Contest to Win an iPad Air

If you’re a RapidKL bus taker this competition held by the public transport provider will probably interest you! On the afternoon of 3 November, RapidKL posted about a new contest that they are organising and those who participate in it can stand a chance to win an iPad Air! This contest is called the Selfie with Oyen (bus edition) and will run from 3 November to 31 December 2023 (this Oyen is not the real one, it’s just cardboard so don’t be capturing any stray oyens!).

not this oyen! The steps to participate are simple enough. One would need to board either an MRT or LRT feeder bus or bus number 200 or 451. Once boarded, they will need to ask the captain if Oyen is onboard as well. If Oyen is there, passengers can take a selfie with the Oyen placard. According to RapidKL, interested passengers will need to submit their selfies with Oyen in the comments section of Peraduan Mencari Oyen Bersama Rapid KL post on Rapid KL’s official Facebook Page with the correct hashtags of #JOMNAIKBAS #RapidKLMencariOyen2023. The most creative selfie entries with captions and correct hashtags will be in the running to win these prizes: It sure sounds easy enough! Will you be joining this contest? Also read: Are You A Shutterbug? You Can Win Up To RM3,000 From This DBKL Photography Contest! Source: EVG Kowalievska l Pexels Source: RapidKL l Faceboo

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Malaysia and Indonesia Agree to Ensure Security at Airspace BorderThe Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) have agreed to coordinate and carry out air operations, joint air patrols, and share strategic information to ensure security and stability at the airspace border of the two countries.

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

FMTODAY: Armed men storm Pakistani air force baseThe attack happened early this morning in the city of Mianwali.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

FMTODAY: A practical guide to air purifiers for healthy livingBe it because of haze, dust, pollen or pet dander, these appliances have become increasingly common – even essential – in many Malaysian households.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

UMONLINE: Aminuddin beri penjelasan cadangan kerajaan semak tarif airAminuddin beri penjelasan cadangan kerajaan semak tarif air

Source: UMonline | Read more »

UMONLINE: Aminuddin beri penjelasan cadangan kerajaan semak tarif airAminuddin beri penjelasan cadangan kerajaan semak tarif air

Source: UMonline | Read more »

FMTODAY: French Institute in Gaza, AFP office hit by Israeli air strikeNo injuries were reported among staff members at both sites.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »