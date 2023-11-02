Ramasamy ordered to pay Zakir Naik RM1.5mil for libel

The court ordered Ramasamy to pay the judgment sum within 30 days, but stayed his apology pending oral submissions by both parties scheduled for Dec 1.In October and December 2019, Naik filed two separate suits alleging that Ramasamy had made five defamatory statements about him, which were uploaded onto several social media sites and reported by a number of news portals between 2016 and 2019.

Naik, who is a permanent resident, also said Ramasamy defamed him in another statement published by FMT on Oct 1, 2017 by claiming that Malaysia was harbouring a “fugitive from India”. He also claimed that in an article published by FMT on Aug 11, 2019, Ramasamy had “manipulated” comments Naik made in a speech delivered at an event organised by the Kelantan government.

On Aug 20, 2019, he said, Ramasamy again defamed him in a statement published by India Today which, he said, was laced with “hatred and spite”. Naik’s second suit against Ramasamy was over comments the latter made with reference to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in an article carried by The Malaysian Insight on Nov 8, 2019.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

