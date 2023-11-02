HEAD TOPICS

Ramasamy ordered to pay Zakir Naik RM1.4mil for libel

The High Court finds that the former Penang deputy chief minister defamed the controversial Islamic televangelist between 2017 and 2019.

Justice Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz said Naik, who is a permanent resident here, had proved his case on the balance of probabilities.

