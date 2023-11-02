Ramasamy ordered to pay RM1mil damages to Zakir Naik, High Court rules

This followed Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz's decision on Thursday (Nov 3) in allowing two suits by Zakir. The judge also ordered the defendant (Ramasamy) to pay the said amount to the plaintiff (Zakir) within 30 days from Thursday; the two suits were filed respectively in October and December 2019.

Ramasamy attended court while Zakir joined online proceedings as he is in Nigeria for a talk. - Bernama

