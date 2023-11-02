Ramasamy launches fundraiser to pay Zakir Naik’s RM1.52mil award

Earlier, Justice Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz ruled that the former Penang deputy chief minister had defamed Naik in five statements made between 2017 and 2019. “We will raise the necessary amount and the excess will be donated to those in need, such as poor students,” Ramasamy said at a press conference in Sentul here.

Despite the setback, he vowed to continue speaking “on behalf of voiceless Malaysians regardless of race”. In his statement of claim, he alleged that Ramasamy had on April 10, 2016 defamed him on Facebook by calling him “Satan”.

