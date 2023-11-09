Raja Permaisuri Agong Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza-Israel Conflict

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has called on global leaders to demand an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza-Israel conflict and permanently open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza. Her Majesty said world leaders’ action is needed to support coordinated efforts by humanitarian organisations to send important supplies and support local groups on the ground providing emergency services, as much as to save the dignity of people who are deeply suffering.

“We cannot let the bombings continue...we must collectively call for the immediate end of hostilities. I stand here, to join the growing call for a ceasefire now and I appeal to world leaders to pressure for an end to this madness. “I stand here not only as a Queen but as a mother, with my children who I love dearly... I stand here as a human being and we must use our voice to say ‘Stop, enough is enough!’. “I am angry at this gross violation of human rights, I can no longer stay silent.

