Rafizi reminds MPs to take care of their health

KUALA LUMPUR: Having just undergone a heart stent procedure, Rafizi Ramli reminded lawmakers to go for heart screenings.

“It is a good reminder especially for men. Please go for heart screening because the risk is not only for ministers. It's due to lifestyle and high cholesterol,” the Economy Minister said during the minister's reply on the Budget 2024 on Monday (Oct 30).

I have had a record of high cholesterol for the last 20 years and eventually of course it led to some problems with the heart,” he added. Rafizi said this after Datuk Awang Hashim(PN-Pendang) said he was grateful that Rafizi had recovered and reminded all MP’s to take care of their health. headtopics.com

On Oct 21, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa was reported to have said that Rafizi was in stable condition after suffering from a heart ailment recently. It is learnt that the Pandan MP was rushed to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) after he suffered a heart attack.Congestion at Causeway has eased thanks to joint M'sia, S'pore efforts, says AnwarFindings on proposed Public Defender's Act ready by year end, says AzalinaOver 180 students in Perak arrested for various offences this year

