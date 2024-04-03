Radio Announcer Suria FM Accepts Mother-in-Law's Passing

Radio announcer Suria FM, Cik Piah, expressed her sadness over the passing of her mother-in-law, Asnah Mohd Amin, who died of old age last Sunday. Despite feeling sad and shocked, Cik Piah, whose real name is Feeya Iskandar, accepts the fate that has been written. She mentioned that her late mother-in-law had been unwell and her condition had been deteriorating. They had hoped that her condition would improve after seeking medical treatment and taking medication.

However, they have come to terms with her passing and believe that they should continue with their lives. Cik Piah shared these sentiments during the launch of the Raikan Yang Dirai campaign at Hotel Seri Pacific Kuala Lumpur on Monday

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suria KLCC’s Pelita Replica Getting Hate On Social Media, Gets Labelled “Recycled Deco”Over the past few days, netizens have levelled criticism against Suria KLCC for their giant pelita decoration.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Kind Mak Cik Gives Fried Chicken to Stray Dog & Pup That Visit Her Roadside Stall Multiple Times a WeekA recent TikTok video by Malaysian roadside stall owner, Bella Halil, has been making waves online after she shared an interaction between herself and

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Aliff Syukri Wants To Sue 'Mak Cik Sesat' For Comparing His Luxury House To Tom Yam ShopIt's no surprise that celebrity entrepreneur Dato Aliff Syukri lives a luxurious lifestyle and owns a stupendous bungalow located in Kota Damansara which he

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

[Foto] Dekorasi Binaan Lampu Pelita 60 Kaki Di Esplanade KLCC Jadi TumpuanDekorasi megah Suria KLCC kali ini membawakan binaan ‘Lampu Pelita’ setinggi 60 kaki di laman ‘Esplanade KLCC’.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Kupikupifm anjur program klinik bola sepakSTESEN radio tempatan, Kupikupifm meneruskan program kemasyarakatannya dengan menganjurkan program klinik bola sepak Kupi Kupi Bola di padang SK Kokol di Manggatal, baru-baru ini.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

RTM Ramadan Tour convoy to help needyKota Kinabalu: Sabah RTM Radio Ramadan Tour Convoy will travel through several districts in Sabah covering 1,183 kilometres to help the needy in conjunction with Ramadan from March 25 to 27.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »