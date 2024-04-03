Radio Announcer Suria FM Accepts Mother-in-Law's Passing

Radio announcer Suria FM, Cik Piah, expressed her sadness over the passing of her mother-in-law, Asnah Mohd Amin, who died of old age last Sunday. Despite feeling sad and shocked, Cik Piah, whose real name is Feeya Iskandar, accepts the fate that has been written. She mentioned that her late mother-in-law had been unwell and her condition had been deteriorating. They had hoped that her condition would improve after seeking medical treatment and taking medication.
However, they have come to terms with her passing and believe that they should continue with their lives. Cik Piah shared these sentiments during the launch of the Raikan Yang Dirai campaign at Hotel Seri Pacific Kuala Lumpur on Monday
