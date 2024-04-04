Quill City Mall KL Introduces Kampung Panda Roll and New Tenants for Hari Raya Aidilfitri Campaign

There is a “Kampung Panda Roll” in the Quill City Mall KL, offering opportunity to visitors to capture photos with Panda Roll characters and a massive inflatable panda in the main court area. City Mall KL recently announced a series of “captivating updates and collaborations” for its upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri campaign, introducing the arrival of several new tenants such as Shake & Bake, Gajeto and Bungkus Kaw Kaw, providing patrons with a selection of culinary delights options.

Additionally, visitors can look forward to the arrival of Sen Teppanyaki that is known for its sizzling teppanyaki dishes, Top Spice specialising in Muslim-friendly dim sum Chi-Thai cuisine, the “hottest and most happening” Space Plus KL Entertainment Hub from China, and Anytime Fitness special catering to health and fitness enthusiasts

