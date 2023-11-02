QuickCheck: Is it true that badminton is the fastest racquet sport?

One of the claims that's been smashed around over the years is that badminton is in fact the fastest racquet sport ever.In an experiment specifically designed to test the speed of a shuttlecock in badminton, Malaysian rising women's doubles player Pearly Tan managed to set a new world record for the fastest smash at 438km/h earlier this year.

The Guinness World Records also confirmed the record breaking smash, which was achieved with the help of a Nanoflare 1000 Z racket at the Yonex Tokyo Factory gymnasium on April 14. This was measured using high-speed cameras, which captured the shuttlecock’s movement and calculated its speed based on the time and distance travelled.Tan – who bagged the All-England men's doubles title with Koo Kien Keat back in 2006 – clocked the highest recorded smash at a speed of 493km/h using the Yonex Nanoray Z-Speed in 2011.

His record lasted more than a decade and was only surpassed this year by Indian doubles player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, whose smash was clocked at a speed of 565km/h.In comparison, the fastest serve by a male player in a competitive tennis tournament was by Australian player Sam Groth back in 2012, who clocked a serve at 263km/h.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: QuickCheck: Is it true that animals can hold a grudge?KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing wants to know if there is anything wrong with him having an occasional drink of alcohol after a Perikatan Nasional MP called him out over his actions in a viral video.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: QuickCheck: Did a car thief accidentally kidnap six children in Sabah?KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing wants to know if there is anything wrong with him having an occasional drink of alcohol after a Perikatan Nasional MP called him out over his actions in a viral video.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: QuickCheck: Are bots impersonating airline employees on social media?ULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Study: Singaporeans more stressed than global counterparts; 16pc say their stress is ‘not manageable’SINGAPORE, Nov 1 — Stress levels in Singapore have increased steadily since 2021, with close to nine in 10 people (87 per cent) reporting that they felt stressed this year —...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: (PARLIMEN) Hampir 10,000 kes buli direkod dalam tempoh tiga tahunPARLIMEN: Hampir 10,000 kes buli direkodkan di negara ini dalam tempoh tiga tahun kebelakangan bermula 2021

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Didakwa kemuka butiran palsu tuntut Penjana, pemilik syarikat mengaku tak salahNur Kesuma Kartini Mohamad Zahir, 41, didakwa melakukan kesalahan tersebut pada Jun 2021 bawah Akta SPRM.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕