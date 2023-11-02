QuickCheck: Is it true that badminton is the fastest racquet sport?

One of the claims that's been smashed around over the years is that badminton is in fact the fastest racquet sport ever.In an experiment specifically designed to test the speed of a shuttlecock in badminton, Malaysian rising women's doubles player Pearly Tan managed to set a new world record for the fastest smash at 438km/h earlier this year.
The Guinness World Records also confirmed the record breaking smash, which was achieved with the help of a Nanoflare 1000 Z racket at the Yonex Tokyo Factory gymnasium on April 14. This was measured using high-speed cameras, which captured the shuttlecock’s movement and calculated its speed based on the time and distance travelled.Tan – who bagged the All-England men's doubles title with Koo Kien Keat back in 2006 – clocked the highest recorded smash at a speed of 493km/h using the Yonex Nanoray Z-Speed in 2011.
His record lasted more than a decade and was only surpassed this year by Indian doubles player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, whose smash was clocked at a speed of 565km/h.In comparison, the fastest serve by a male player in a competitive tennis tournament was by Australian player Sam Groth back in 2012, who clocked a serve at 263km/h.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕