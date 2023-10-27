QuickCheck: Is it safe to wash a vehicle's engine?

When it comes to vehicle maintenance, many are familiar with washing the exterior, but the topic of engine cleaning often raises eyebrows. However, is it true that it is safe to wash a vehicle’s engine?The engines at the heart of our mechanical companions are like any other machinery –prone to dirt and grime accumulation.

Of course, there's a pride of ownership aspect to engine cleaning. Being that a clean, well-maintained engine reflects the owner's commitment to preserving their vehicle's condition, which could also contribute to higher resale values when the time comes.

For instance, the USCAR2-7 specification by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and the United States Council for Automotive Research outlines extensive testing requirements for automotive connectors, including tests for mechanical stress, vibration, immersion in automotive fluids, thermal cycling, and electrical resistance, ensuring they can withstand the engine cleaning processes. headtopics.com

However, engine designs vary. While modern engines come with better sealing, their older counterparts might be more susceptible to water ingress from the lack of sealing or due to compromised seals. Although they are built robustly, alternators are not designed to withstand direct water exposure, which can lead to short circuits or corrosion, eventually causing failure.

Utilising appropriate chemical degreasers, with a thorough rinse, stands as a safe and effective cleaning method, while incorrect chemicals or high-pressure water may cause damage.

