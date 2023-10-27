QuickCheck: Did a boy get a zipper stuck up his nose?

KIDS don’t just say the darndest things, when left unsupervised, they would do the darnedest things as well. Apparently, a five-year-old boy was said to have been left paying with the zipper on his bag. When his mother got home, she noticed the clasp locker, the formal name for the sipper, was stuck in her son’s right nostril.The boy not only had the zipper stuck in his right nostril for an hour, it took five firefighters to free the boy from his predicament.

According to Kosmo, the incident happened on Thursday (Oct 26) in Kapar, Selangor. The boy’s 37-year-old mother noticed the misplaced zipper when she got home at 6.30pm. The boy was then taken to a private clinic in Meru but was then asked to go to the Kapar Fire and Rescue station for further action.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said five firemen were involved in the operation starting at 7.32pm."The child was unharmed and uninjured," he explained. headtopics.com

