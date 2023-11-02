Qualcomm beats estimates on China strength, shares rise

“We’re happy that the inventory dynamics that we have seen within the Android business are largely behind us right now,” Amon said. Qualcomm is facing new competition from Huawei Technologies, which has resumed producing its own smartphone chips after relying on the US company for the past several years.
Analysts also expect major Qualcomm customer Samsung Electronics to resume using some of its own in-house chips after using all Qualcomm chips in its most recent devices. Amon said the company expects to retain a “majority share” of the chips in Samsung’s forthcoming S24 line of phones.
“For Qualcomm, it is a recovery in Android demand mostly driven by significant growth in demand from Chinese OEMs,” said Logan Purk, analyst at Edward Jones. “This recovery would eventually happen but appears to have materialized sooner than expected, driving solid results and improved guidance for the next quarter.”
Fourth-quarter sales in Qualcomm’s chip unit were US$7.4 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of US$7.26 billion according to FactSet data. In Qualcomm’s intellectual property licensing business, sales of US$1.26 billion were in line with estimates of US$1.25 billion according to FactSet data.
