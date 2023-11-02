Qualcomm beats estimates on China strength, shares rise

“We’re happy that the inventory dynamics that we have seen within the Android business are largely behind us right now,” Amon said. Qualcomm is facing new competition from Huawei Technologies, which has resumed producing its own smartphone chips after relying on the US company for the past several years.

Analysts also expect major Qualcomm customer Samsung Electronics to resume using some of its own in-house chips after using all Qualcomm chips in its most recent devices. Amon said the company expects to retain a “majority share” of the chips in Samsung’s forthcoming S24 line of phones.

“For Qualcomm, it is a recovery in Android demand mostly driven by significant growth in demand from Chinese OEMs,” said Logan Purk, analyst at Edward Jones. “This recovery would eventually happen but appears to have materialized sooner than expected, driving solid results and improved guidance for the next quarter.”

Fourth-quarter sales in Qualcomm’s chip unit were US$7.4 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of US$7.26 billion according to FactSet data. In Qualcomm’s intellectual property licensing business, sales of US$1.26 billion were in line with estimates of US$1.25 billion according to FactSet data.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Biden to meet China’s Xi at Pacific Summit in San FranciscoNEW YORK: US President Joe Biden plans to meet Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at a Pacific economic summit in San Francisco in November, the White House a...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: China’s EV Market Booms as Record-Breaking Sales Show Shift Toward Eco-Friendly DrivingLi Auto, a company based in Beijing, sold 40,422 vehicles in October. That's 12.1% more than in September alone

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: China’s smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility dropsBEIJING, Oct 31 — Authorities issued their highest warnings for fog and haze today as smog enveloped major cities in northern China, warning the public that visibility could drop...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Philippines rejects claim vessel entered Chinese watersYesterday, China’s military said a Philippine vessel “illegally entered” waters near Scarborough Shoal.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Tengku Zafrul says Putrajaya confident about realising RM170b worth of investment pledge from ChinaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The Malaysian government is confident in realising the RM170 billion investment pledge from China, which Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Tengku Zafrul: Govt confident about realising RM170b worth of investment commitment from ChinaKUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government is confident in realising the RM170 billion investment pledge from China, which Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕