Qiu Wen Regrets Spending RM12k On Omakase; Felt Terrible Food Ruined Her Birthday Dinner

On 25th October, the much loved influencer apparently decided to celebrate her birthday with an omakase at a high-end vegetarian restaurant. Unfortunately, the sub-standard food and the fact she had to fork out RM12,659 for the meal equated to her birthday dinner being 'ruined'.Qiu Wen took to her Instagram Stories a few days ago to air her grievances about her experience with the vegetarian restaurant.

'Forget (the fact) the chef had a bad face. He didn't explain the food during the whole process, and the explanation (he did give) was very cursory. When we requested for wasabi, he asked us to order some (gravy) for the food,' she stated. The 27-year-old added that the food too had fallen below her expectations.

'The shrimp was a little soft and tasteless, (making me) wonder if I should spend my money or suffer. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I immediately had stomach cramps and diarrhea,' she shared. Qiu Wen also claimed the radishes served were undercooked, the cawanmushi looked unappetizing, and one of the tofu dishes had been unappetizing.Unfortunately, the desserts offered were equally as disappointing. Qiu Wen claimed it was a 'super cheap dessert'. headtopics.com

Qiu Wen then concluded that the whole meal felt half-hearted. 'We spent a total of RM10,000 for three birthdays today, in exchange for this kind of experience. Catering isn't easy, but can (you) be more attentive?' she questioned in the end. The influencer also claimed she had attempted to report the matter to the manager, yet her complaints fell on deaf ears. As it turns out, she wasn't the only one.

Well, we're certainly sorry to hear that Qiu Wen's birthday celebration didn't go as planned. Hopefully, she still managed to enjoy her special day and will manage to enjoy a better birthday dinner in the future. headtopics.com

