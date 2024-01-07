PWD and Council Take Action to Repair Damaged Roads

The Public Works Department (PWD) and the District Council are taking action to repair damaged roads in Sipitang and Penampang. PWD has dealt with a bulge and cracks on Jalan Lintas Sipitang, while the Council repaired potholes on Lorong Mutiara Kobusak. This was prompted by feedback from motorists about road irregularities.





PWD and Council Take Action to Repair Damaged RoadsThe Public Works Department (PWD) will step up its surveillance of a Sipitang main road to ensure that any damage is dealt with promptly, while the District Council has vowed to do the same when it comes to the stretch in a Penampang neighbourhood. The former agency finished dealing with a bulge and cracks which had formed on the surface of Jalan Lintas Sipitang yesterday. The latter, on the other hand, repaired the potholes on Lorong Mutiara Kobusak last week. This action was prompted by feedback from a motorist living in Kg Lumut and another from Taman Mutiara about the inconvenience caused by the various road-related irregularities. They related their grievances separately to Hotline, providing the location of the affected sections of both stretches. This information was forwarded to the PWD and the Council. The Council’s workers in the midst of repairing Lorong Mutiara Kobusak

